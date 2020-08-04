Clued In #105 | Every clue a painting

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
The cryptic clue makes your think laterally. Which means, sometimes you need to interpret words, literary symbols, visually as shapes and forms.
Clue surface: Bend and run away with a painting (8)
Clue types: Abbreviation, insertion
Definition: painting
Answer: SEASCAPE
Explanation: Here, we need an 8-letter word that is a kind of painting.
For starters, the word ‘bend’ can be abbreviated as S. The S-Bend is a regular type of plumbing pipe feature. So, we have an S.
Another word for ‘run away’ is ESCAPE.
Because the clue indicates ‘run away with a’, we have ESCAPE with A, or E[A]SCAPE.
Layer it all together and you get SEASCAPE.
In case you are wondering exactly what a seascape is...
seascape
sounds like: sees cape
noun
— a sketch, painting, view or photograph of the sea.
~ dictionary.com
