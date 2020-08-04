logo
Discover Crossword
More From Crossword
More from Sudoku
More From Word Search
About Crossword

Clued In (Blogs)

Clued In #105 | Every clue a painting

Mihir Balantrapu  |  04 August 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

The cryptic clue makes your think laterally. Which means, sometimes you need to interpret words, literary symbols, visually as shapes and forms.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #13004 | Sunnet | 1 Down

Clue surface: Bend and run away with a painting (8)

Clue types: Abbreviation, insertion

Definition: painting

Answer: SEASCAPE

Explanation: Here, we need an 8-letter word that is a kind of painting.

For starters, the word ‘bend’ can be abbreviated as S. The S-Bend is a regular type of plumbing pipe feature. So, we have an S.

Another word for ‘run away’ is ESCAPE.

Because the clue indicates ‘run away with a’, we have ESCAPE with A, or E[A]SCAPE.

Layer it all together and you get SEASCAPE.

In case you are wondering exactly what a seascape is...

 

seascape

sounds like: sees cape

noun

— a sketch, painting, view or photograph of the sea.

~ dictionary.com

 

To understand how every clue can be a stroke of genius, escape into the world of cryptic crossword more often. Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!

Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.