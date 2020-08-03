logo
Discover Crossword
More From Crossword
More from Sudoku
More From Word Search
About Crossword

Clued In (Blogs)

Clued In #104 | Piece the answer together from a packed clue

Mihir Balantrapu  |  03 August 2020

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a clue that is pieced together in such a fun way that you can totally overlook the violence its surface hints at.

 

Everyman #3841 | 1 Down

Clue surface: Military commander hoisted during anti-aircraft fire needing piecing together (4-4)

Clue types: Insertion, abbreviation, reversal

Definition: needing piecing together

Answer: FLAT-PACK

Explanation: We need a two-word compound word for something ‘needing piecing together’.

‘Military commander’ could be CAPT (abbreviation of captain). If you see ‘hoisted’ in a Down clue, it means that letters are to be laid out in reverse. So, CAPT becomes TPAC.

Next, we know that FLAK is a synonym for ‘anti-aircraft fire’ that comes from the German word Fliegerabwehrkanone, meaning aviator-defence gun.

Since TPAC is ‘during’ FLAK, we have to insert TPAC into FLAK...

...to get FLA[TPAC]K, or FLAT-PACK.

In case you are wondering what a flat-pack is...

 

flat-pack

sounds like: flat pack

noun

— a piece of furniture or other equipment that is sold in pieces packed flat in a box for easy transport and is assembled by the buyer.

~ lexico.com

 

To get good at piecing together cryptic clues as well as picking them apart, follow this blog. And click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!

Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.