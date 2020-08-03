Clued In #104 | Piece the answer together from a packed clue

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a clue that is pieced together in such a fun way that you can totally overlook the violence its surface hints at.
Clue surface: Military commander hoisted during anti-aircraft fire needing piecing together (4-4)
Clue types: Insertion, abbreviation, reversal
Definition: needing piecing together
Answer: FLAT-PACK
Explanation: We need a two-word compound word for something ‘needing piecing together’.
‘Military commander’ could be CAPT (abbreviation of captain). If you see ‘hoisted’ in a Down clue, it means that letters are to be laid out in reverse. So, CAPT becomes TPAC.
Next, we know that FLAK is a synonym for ‘anti-aircraft fire’ that comes from the German word Fliegerabwehrkanone, meaning aviator-defence gun.
Since TPAC is ‘during’ FLAK, we have to insert TPAC into FLAK...
...to get FLA[TPAC]K, or FLAT-PACK.
In case you are wondering what a flat-pack is...
flat-pack
sounds like: flat pack
noun
— a piece of furniture or other equipment that is sold in pieces packed flat in a box for easy transport and is assembled by the buyer.
~ lexico.com
