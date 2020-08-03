Clued In #104 | Piece the answer together from a packed clue

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a clue that is pieced together in such a fun way that you can totally overlook the violence its surface hints at.

Everyman #3841 | 1 Down

Clue surface : Military commander hoisted during anti-aircraft fire needing piecing together (4-4)

Clue types : Insertion, abbreviation, reversal

Definition : needing piecing together

Answer : FLAT-PACK

Explanation : We need a two-word compound word for something ‘needing piecing together’.

‘Military commander’ could be CAPT (abbreviation of captain). If you see ‘hoisted’ in a Down clue, it means that letters are to be laid out in reverse. So, CAPT becomes TPAC.

Next, we know that FLAK is a synonym for ‘anti-aircraft fire’ that comes from the German word Fliegerabwehrkanone, meaning aviator-defence gun.

Since TPAC is ‘during’ FLAK, we have to insert TPAC into FLAK...

...to get FLA[TPAC]K, or FLAT-PACK.