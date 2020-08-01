Clued In #103 | Can’t bring the King back, but you can reverse anagram him!

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Are you getting good at solving cryptic crosswords? Well, maybe it’s time for you to try to write clues yourself! Want some practice? Here’s one that lets you take the wheel for a bit, as a welcome change from always being the screaming passenger that’s taken for a ride...
Clue surface: How to clue for “Arts and Elvis”, say (4,4)
Clue types: Reverse Anagram, Definition by example
Definition: Elvis, say
Answer: ROCK STAR
Explanation: We’re looking for a two-word phrase here, four words each, that describes ‘Elvis’ in some way.
This clue also has a really candid and frank way of telling us that it is a Reverse Anagram type.
Remember that the Reverse Anagram gives you a word, asks you to assume that it is an anagram, and then tells you to step into the setter’s shoes and write an anagram clue for that word. And, like I said, ‘How to clue for Arts...’ is a clear way of instructing you to do just that.
(Also, RA is an abbreviation for both Royal Academy of Arts as well as Reverse Anagram)
Now, ‘Arts’ is an anagram of ‘star’. Which means STAR is one of the two words we’re looking for. The other word, then, must be the anagram indicator, which could be ROCK.
Put them together, and you get ROCK STAR, which Elvis Presley (God rest his soul), undeniably was.
To be able to unravel every cryptic clue in a clear cascade, get good with the cryptic code. Click right here and subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.