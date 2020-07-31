Clued In #102 | Demonstration of how a cryptic clue is unlocked

Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
The awesomeness of a cryptic clue lies in how vivid a story it tells on the surface, while simultaneously containing a whole other coded message underneath.
Clue surface: Say, Pondicherry district in demonstration, to start non-cooperation against closure (8)
Clue types: Insertion, containment, abbreviation, definition by example, letter-pick
Definition: closure
Answer: SHUTDOWN
Explanation: We’re looking for an word 8-letter word that means ‘closure’.
‘Say, Pondicherry’ is asking us what Pondicherry is an example of — it’s a Union Territory, or UT. So, we get the letters U and T.
Then we have ‘district’, which can be abbreviated as D.
Another word for ‘demonstration’ could be SHOW.
The word ‘in’ means for us to put UT and D into SHOW, which gives us SH+UT+D+OW
Finally, ‘to start non-cooperation’, you’d need to put down the first letter of the word ‘non-cooperation’, which would be N.
Altogether, the clue spells out SHUTDOWN.
