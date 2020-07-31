Clued In #102 | Demonstration of how a cryptic clue is unlocked

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

The awesomeness of a cryptic clue lies in how vivid a story it tells on the surface, while simultaneously containing a whole other coded message underneath.

The Hindu Cryptic #13001 | Afterdark | 18 Down Clue surface : Say, Pondicherry district in demonstration, to start non-cooperation against closure (8) Clue types : Insertion, containment, abbreviation, definition by example, letter-pick Definition : closure Answer : SHUTDOWN Explanation : We’re looking for an word 8-letter word that means ‘closure’. ‘Say, Pondicherry’ is asking us what Pondicherry is an example of — it’s a Union Territory, or UT. So, we get the letters U and T. Then we have ‘district’, which can be abbreviated as D. Another word for ‘demonstration’ could be SHOW. The word ‘in’ means for us to put UT and D into SHOW, which gives us SH+UT+D+OW Finally, ‘to start non-cooperation’, you’d need to put down the first letter of the word ‘non-cooperation’, which would be N. Altogether, the clue spells out SHUTDOWN.

To be able to unravel every cryptic clue in a clear cascade, get good with the cryptic code. Click right here and subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!