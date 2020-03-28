Clued In #10 | Getting into the flow of things

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This time we pick a word that would be Greek to most of us non-physicists. But it still is a beautiful sort of word (as is, you could argue, anything that has logic in it).

The Hindu Cryptic #12894 | Neyartha | (9 Across) Clue surface : Relating to the study of matter deformation by the man entering the cool rig at sea (9) Answer : RHEOLOGIC Definition: Relating to the study of matter deformation Clue type : Anagram, insertion Annotation : HE (pronoun for ‘the man’) is inserted into (indicated by ‘entering’) ROLOGIC, which is an anagram (indicated by ‘at sea’) of ‘cool rig’

The word is an adjective derived from ‘rheology’, which is the study of how specific substances flow and change form as they move. Think flubber sloshing about in a petri dish and you’ve got the idea.

rheologic sounds like: ree-uh- law -jick noun — relating to the study of matter deformation and flow Etymology: Greek rhéos meaning stream

Were there any clues that discombobulated/delighted you in the past few weeks? Let us know in the comments below.