Clued In #10 | Getting into the flow of things

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
This time we pick a word that would be Greek to most of us non-physicists. But it still is a beautiful sort of word (as is, you could argue, anything that has logic in it).
Clue surface: Relating to the study of matter deformation by the man entering the cool rig at sea (9)
Answer: RHEOLOGIC
Definition: Relating to the study of matter deformation
Clue type: Anagram, insertion
Annotation: HE (pronoun for ‘the man’) is inserted into (indicated by ‘entering’) ROLOGIC, which is an anagram (indicated by ‘at sea’) of ‘cool rig’
The word is an adjective derived from ‘rheology’, which is the study of how specific substances flow and change form as they move. Think flubber sloshing about in a petri dish and you’ve got the idea.
rheologic
sounds like: ree-uh-law-jick
noun
— relating to the study of matter deformation and flow
Etymology: Greek rhéos meaning stream
Were there any clues that discombobulated/delighted you in the past few weeks? Let us know in the comments below.
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu